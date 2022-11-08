Indonesia to publish findings this week on 2021 Sriwijaya Air crash

Indonesia's Transport Minister Budi Karya Sumadi speaking at Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta after the cockpit voice recorder of Sriwijaya Air flight SJ182 was recovered, on March 31, 2021.

JAKARTA - Indonesian investigators will this week release the final report of a probe into the 2021 crash of a Sriwijaya Air flight that killed all 62 people on board, an official said on Tuesday.

The Sriwijaya Air incident was Indonesia’s third major commercial plane crash in just over six years and shone a spotlight on the country’s poor air safety record.

Ony Soerjo Wibowo, an investigator with the country’s National Transportation Safety Committee (KNKT), told Reuters the final report would be published on Thursday.

Under international standards, a final report would typically be issued within a year of an accident.

But KNKT said the pandemic made it harder for its team to travel for the investigation into the crash of the 26-year-old Boeing Co 737-500, which took place on January 9, 2021.

Another investigator, Nurcahyo Utomo, last week told parliament there were mechanical problems with the auto-throttle system, which provides engine power.

The right-side lever in the cockpit did not move at all, causing the left lever to overcompensate, eventually leading to the nosedive, he said.

He told lawmakers the pilot was unaware of the changes inside the cockpit, resulting in “unsuitable” recovery efforts. - REUTERS