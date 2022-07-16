 International terminal at San Francisco airport evacuated after bomb scare, Latest World News - The New Paper
World

International terminal at San Francisco airport evacuated after bomb scare

International terminal at San Francisco airport evacuated after bomb scare
San Francisco Police said officers found a "suspicious package" and evacuated the international terminal.PHOTO: AFP
Jul 16, 2022 02:55 pm

SAN FRANCISCO (AFP, REUTERS) - A bomb scare at San Francisco airport sparked an evacuation of the international terminal on Friday (July 15), local police said.

Officers received a bomb threat and found a "suspicious package," the media relations team of the San Francisco Police Department wrote on Twitter.

"Expect delays as this may interrupt current airport operations," it said.

The Associated Press reported that police had taken a man into custody.

"Due to ongoing police activity the Int'l Terminal is being evacuated," airport officials wrote on Twitter.

"Please avoid the International Terminal until further notice."

Heathrow wants to cap the total number of departing passengers at 100,000 a day for two months through to Sept 11.
World

Emirates rejects Heathrow airport's demand to cut passengers

Related Stories

London's Heathrow caps passengers at 100,000 a day

Video shows how to open a zipped bag, leaving lock intact

More travellers report missing luggage upon arrival in S'pore due to issues at origin airports: Sats

The airport said it had also suspended its AirTrain and Bay Area Rapid Transit trains service following the bomb threat.

The airport, which handled more than 3 million passengers in 2020 according to its own most up-to-date figures, added that pick-up and drop-off were available only at its domestic terminals.

San Francisco police did not immediately respond to a request asking for more details.

More On This Topic
Two suspects dead, homes evacuated over potential bomb in Canada bank incident
Teen admits he committed harassment by pretending to have bomb in train

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

AIRPORTSunited statesBOMBINGS/EXPLOSIONS