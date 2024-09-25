Sinkhole appears in front of KL airport’s VIP complex

The incident occurred at the area between the entrance and exit of the Bunga Raya Complex.

PETALING JAYA – A sinkhole that is estimated to be 5m wide and a metre deep has appeared near the entrance to Kuala Lumpur International Airport’s (KLIA) Bunga Raya Complex, said Malaysia’s Works Ministry.

In a statement on Sept 25, the ministry said the incident occurred at the area between the entrance and exit of the Bunga Raya Complex, which is used by VIP guests and dignitaries when they fly off or arrive at KLIA.

“The road is accessible to all vehicles.

“However, a traffic management plan has been implemented in the sinkhole area,” read the statement.

Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) is currently investigating a sewage pipe which is suspected to be leaking, and to determine whether this could be the cause of the sinkhole, said the Works Ministry.

Other steps taken include site monitoring and inspection by relevant authorities, it added.

A detailed report will be issued by MAHB after the investigation is completed.

This is not the first time in recent memory that a sinkhole has appeared in the Malaysian capital.

Another two were reported in August in a popular tourist shopping district in the city, sparking panic among the residents and businesses as concerns grew over ground safety in the area.

The first one took place on Aug 23, when a hole suddenly cracked open on a pavement in Jalan Masjid India and swallowed a tourist from India. Efforts to rescue Ms Vijayalaksm, 48, was called off after nine days of futile search. She remains missing today.

A second sinkhole opened up on Aug 28, just 50m away from the earlier one. No one was injured or affected in the second incident. – THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK