 Japan to allow non-guided group tours and raise daily entry caps, Latest World News - The New Paper
World

Japan to allow non-guided group tours and raise daily entry caps

Japan to allow non-guided group tours and raise daily entry caps
Japan had 353,119 foreign visitors last year, a far cry from the record 31.9 million in 2019. PHOTO: PEXELS
Aug 31, 2022 11:39 am

TOKYO (BLOOMBERG) - Japan will allow non-guided package tours from all countries and more than double the number of people it allows to enter daily as it further rolls back some of strictest Covid-19 border controls among major economies.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Wednesday (Aug 31) the daily entry cap would be raised to 50,000 people from Sept 7 from the current 20,000.

He also said he wanted to ease border controls to spur visits from people trying to take advantage of a cheap yen.

Mr Kishida's government began to allow limited numbers to return from June, subject to strict rules such as being part of a package tour with a guide.

Japan had 353,119 foreign visitors last year, a far cry from the record 31.9 million in 2019.

Last week, Mr Kishida said from Sept 7 that Japan would scrap a requirement to show a negative Covid-19 result to enter the country for travellers who have received three vaccine doses.

Loh Kean Yew defeated China's Zhao Junpeng to set up a clash with either India's H. S. Prannoy or Hong Kong's Angus Ng in the round of 16.
Team Singapore

Loh Kean Yew bounces back with 1st round win at Japan Open

Related Stories

Axelsen aims higher after claiming second badminton world title

Chope-ing tables in Japan? You can leave your phones instead of tissue packs

Japanese actor Tadanobu Asano marries model-actress who is 18 years his junior

While the testing requirement is being relaxed, there's still the issue of entry visas. Japan's border is currently only open for people with Japanese nationality, as well as those with long-term and pre-issued tourism visas. It stopped visa waivers for applicable passports during the pandemic.

More On This Topic
Fuji, feasts, fortunes: Experience the highs and lows in Japan's Shizuoka
6 last-minute destinations for the September holidays

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

JapanTourismcovid-19