JB city councils installing AI cameras, smart traffic lights

An AI CCTV camera in Johor Bahru. Such devices can be used to monitor traffic and aid in criminal investigations.

JOHOR BAHRU – Closed-circuit television cameras (CCTVs) using artificial intelligence (AI) are being installed in Johor Bahru to improve security in the city.

The move under the Greater Johor Bahru initiative is aimed at making the city more liveable, safe and smart by 2030.

Johor housing and local government committee chairman Jafni Shukor said the system would allow the police to carry out investigations in the case of criminal incidents.

Another use for the monitoring system is to record the number of vehicles moving in and out of urban areas.

He said 1,800 such cameras would be installed in areas under the jurisdiction of the four local authorities in the Greater Johor Bahru area.

These include 500 each under Johor Bahru City Council (MBJB), Iskandar Puteri City Council and Pasir Gudang City Council. Kulai Municipal Council will install 300 cameras.

The smart cameras, Datuk Jafni said, were being installed in stages until 2027 in close cooperation with the police.

“There will also be smart intelligence operation centres acting as data centres where the AI cameras will be closely monitored by enforcement personnel from the respective local councils and the police,” he added at a press conference in Kulai.

The Bukit Permai assemblyman said that besides the AI CCTVs, the state through the four local authorities would also be upgrading its smart traffic light system.

He said the new system would be operational at major roads, including hot spots within the Greater Johor Bahru area such as Senai International Airport.

Mr Jafni said that whenever traffic lights were not operational, road users could immediately make a complaint through an app.

Repair works would then be carried out.

He added that the smart traffic lights would also come with an emergency button to allow the public or road users to make a distress call in case of emergencies.

As of now, some 33 smart traffic lights had been installed, Mr Jafni added.

Johor Bahru Mayor Mohd Noorazam Osman said 380 units of AI cameras were already installed within MBJB’s jurisdiction.

“Our target is to install 500 units by the end of 2024,” he said.

He added that the cameras had provided MBJB and the other authorities with a greater security advantage.

“It allowed the authorities, including MBJB, to have more efficient control and monitoring of Johor Bahru, especially within the city area.

“The AI CCTV also increased public safety, which is key because besides allowing Johor Bahru to have better traffic management, it allows a faster emergency response.

“MBJB can also fine-tune its service delivery to the public,” he said.

MBJB’s decision to use smart cameras, he said, was due to necessity.

“Data analysis from AI CCTV can improve the city’s security, with the ability to identify vehicle registration numbers, as well as face recognition,” he added.

Datuk Noorazam said locations for installation of the AI CCTVs were within Johor Bahru city as well as major roads in MBJB’s administrative area, which had seen high volumes of people and traffic.

The cameras also help security agencies such as the police to maintain public safety and order as crime incidents can be recorded with quicker response times.

“We are confident that steps taken by MBJB will help address safety concerns and give confidence not only to locals but also to investors,” he said. – THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK