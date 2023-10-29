JB stabbing victim’s dad: ‘He never stayed out late’

Xie Zhiyu, who worked as an electrician, would typically head home after his shift ended, said his mother.

He was a filial son who never got into trouble or stayed out late.

Thus, the parents of the 25-year-old man who died after being stabbed in Johor Bahru believe their son suffered a wrongful death.

At the man’s wake, the father told Sin Chew Daily he did not recognise the two Singaporean suspects who were arrested in connection with his son’s death. He also did not know whether his son had been in a relationship.

He said he had seen surveillance footage of his son, which showed him sitting on a chair along a walkway after the incident.

According to the paper, his son, Xie Zhiyu, was using his phone before he fell from his seat.

Xie’s father said he believed that his son was probably unable to contact him and his wife, having been weakened by his multiple injuries. Xie was found with stab wounds to his chest, stomach, ribcage, shoulder and back, said Malaysian police.

He was allegedly stabbed outside a KTV nightclub in Taman Sentosa in JB. Three suspects – two Singaporean men and a Malaysian woman – were later arrested following a car chase.

Xie’s father said his son did not tell him and his wife where he was headed when he left home on the night of the incident.

The parents said they remember Xie, their eldest child, as a thoughtful boy who would always arrange their birthday celebrations.

Xie arranged a gathering to celebrate his father’s birthday last week, and even sent a heartwarming voice message to wish him a happy birthday.

The mother added that Xie, who worked as an electrician at a university in Skudai, Johor, was a responsible worker who would typically head home after his shift ended. He was also well liked by his boss.

He would sometimes have tea with friends, but his parents never had to worry about him.

At the funeral, several wreaths were from Xie’s boss. There were also about 50 large LED wreaths from friends and family.