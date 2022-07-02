 Jerry Hall files for divorce from Rupert Murdoch, citing 'irreconcilable differences', Latest World News - The New Paper
World

Jerry Hall files for divorce from Rupert Murdoch, citing 'irreconcilable differences'

Rupert Murdoch (left) and former supermodel Jerry Hall who got married six years ago.PHOTO: REUTERS
Jul 02, 2022 01:16 pm

CALIFORNIA (REUTERS) - Ms Jerry Hall officially filed for divorce from billionaire husband Rupert Murdoch on Friday (July 1), six years after they married.

The 65-year-old model and actress filed a petition with the Superior Court of California, citing "irreconcilable differences" as legal grounds for divorce.

In her petition, she also sought unspecified spousal support from the a 91-year-old media mogul, and wants him to pay for her lawyer's fees.

She said in the petition she was "unaware of the full nature and extent of all (of Mr Murdoch's) assets and debts, and will amend this petition when the information has been ascertained".

Mr Murdoch and Ms Hall married in a low-key ceremony in central London's Spencer House in March 2016. It was Mr Murdoch's fourth marriage and Ms Hall's second.

The Fox Corp chairman controls News Corp and Fox Corp through a Reno, Nevada-based family trust that holds roughly a 40 per cent stake in voting shares of each company.

