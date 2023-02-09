Socialite Kim Lim is ‘finally done’ with second husband

Socialite Kim Lim said she had separated from her ex Leslie Leow after just two months.

Local socialite Kim Lim, daughter of billionaire Peter Lim, says she is “finally done” with her second husband of less than a year, Mr Leslie Leow.

Lim, 31, wrote on Instagram on Thursday: “The past eight months have been super traumatic for me, but I am happy that I am finally done with all the nonsense I had to deal with because of you.”

“Although disappointed with how everything turned out, I am also thankful for having learnt a valuable lesson,” she added.

Previously, Lim had told Icon Magazine that she had split from Mr Leow – who is reportedly 33 and works in the IT industry – just two months after their lavish wedding in February 2022.

Local media outlet 8Days said the divorce was drawn out because Mr Leow had a laundry list of items he wanted to claim from the separation, including “a $120 pair of Crocs and Sonos speakers worth $1,200”.

It also cited unnamed sources as saying that Mr Leow retrieved the gold bars he had presented to Lim during the guo da li traditional betrothal ceremony.

Rumours of the marriage breakdown began swirling in June 2022, when sharp-eyed netizens noticed that Lim had deleted all Instagram photos of him and that they were no longer following each other.

Lim later said: “Looking back now, I think that at that time, I may have been too eager to have a warm home and find a good partner to settle down (with)... I can only blame myself for not getting to know someone well, and everything was decided too hastily.”

In the months since the split, she has kept herself busy with travel, jet-setting to cities such as Dubai, London and Paris.

The couple had known each other for a few years, with Mr Leow proposing in September 2021.

He did not respond to ST’s request for comment.