Johor Bahru checkpoint closes one zone for renovation

Zones A, B and C at JB's Sultan Iskandar Building CIQ will remain operational throughout the renovation period of zone D.

Motorists heading for Malaysia via the Causeway could face delays from Wednesday.

The Arrival Car Zone D at Johor Bahru’s Sultan Iskandar Building Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) checkpoint has been closed for renovation, Singapore's Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

The ICA added that the CIQ’s other zones are operational. There were no details on when the renovation will be completed.

Bangunan Sultan Iskandar (BSI) Immigration Office, the Johor immigration authority, also posted on Facebook that Zones A, B and C at the checkpoint will remain operational throughout the renovation period.

Both ICA and BSI highlighted that travellers can also cross the border at Kompleks Sultan Abu Bakar via the Second Link.