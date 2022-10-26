 Johor Bahru checkpoint closes one zone for renovation, Latest World News - The New Paper
World

Johor Bahru checkpoint closes one zone for renovation

Johor Bahru checkpoint closes one zone for renovation
Zones A, B and C at JB's Sultan Iskandar Building CIQ will remain operational throughout the renovation period of zone D.ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG
Oct 26, 2022 09:02 pm

Motorists heading for Malaysia via the Causeway could face delays from Wednesday.

The Arrival Car Zone D at Johor Bahru’s Sultan Iskandar Building Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) checkpoint has been closed for renovation, Singapore's Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

The ICA added that the CIQ’s other zones are operational. There were no details on when the renovation will be completed.

Bangunan Sultan Iskandar (BSI) Immigration Office, the Johor immigration authority, also posted on Facebook that Zones A, B and C at the checkpoint will remain operational throughout the renovation period.

Both ICA and BSI highlighted that travellers can also cross the border at Kompleks Sultan Abu Bakar via the Second Link.

 

Please note that the Arrival Car Zone D at Bangunan Sultan Iskandar will be 𝗰𝗹𝗼𝘀𝗲𝗱 for renovation from 26 Oct until all...

Posted by Immigration & Checkpoints Authority on Tuesday, October 25, 2022
More On This Topic
Johor police deploy more manpower to ease congestion at Malaysia CIQ
Johor chief denies checkpoint autogate upgrading is move to hinder returning voters from S'pore
The exit from the Gua Tempurung cave was blocked following heavy rain.
World

About 30 people stuck in cave for hours as floods block exit

Related Stories

Malaysians face egg-ache amid falling egg production

Singapore Police refute allegations by Malaysian fishermen against Police Coast Guard

More motorcyclists riding to Malaysia again, 6 months after borders reopen

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

malaysiaCausewaycheckpoint