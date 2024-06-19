Johor police station attack: Assailant’s family face charges

Rosna Jantan being led into Johor Bahru Court Complex to face charges over terror activities on June 19, 2024.

JOHOR BAHRU – Five family members of the Ulu Tiram police station attacker were charged at the Sessions Court in Johor Bahru on June 19. They face a total of nine charges between them.

They are: Radin Imran Radin Mohd Yassin, 62; his Singaporean wife Rosna Jantan, 59; and their children Radin Romyullah Radin Imran, 34; Farhah Sobrina Radin Imran, 23; and Mariah Radin Imran, 19.

All five were taken to the Johor Bahru Court Complex in separate vehicles and under heavy police security.

The family, who were not represented, were charged before Sessions Court Judge Che Wan Zaidi Che Wan Ibrahim.

Radin Imran faces four charges.

He was first charged with allegedly encouraging terrorist acts by incorporating the ISIS’ ideology into his family, including the attacker Radin Luqman, aged 21, between the end of 2014 and May 17, 2024, at a house in Jalan Rabani, Kampung Sungai Tiram.

This is an offence under Section 130G(a) of Malaysia’s Penal Code (Act 574), which carries a sentence of 30 years’ imprisonment and a fine upon conviction.

His second charge alleges that he supported terrorism by storing four homemade air rifles for ISIS activities at the same location around 10.45am on May 17.

This offence falls under Section 130J(1)(b) of the Penal Code (Act 574), which carries a life sentence or up to 40 years’ imprisonment or a fine, with properties used or intended for carrying out the offence seized upon conviction.

The third charge states that Radin Imran pledged loyalty to ISIS head Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi at the same location at the end of 2014.

This offence is under Section 130J(1)(a) of the Penal Code (Section 574), which carries a life sentence or up to 40 years’ imprisonment or a fine, with properties used or intended for carrying out the offence seized upon conviction.

For the fourth charge, Radin Imran was alleged to possess a book titled Hakikat Islam & Hakikat Syirik by Abu Sulaiman Aman Abdurrahman, linked to ISIS, at the same location on May 17 and May 19 between 10.45am and 2.30pm.

This charge is under Section 130JB(1)(a) of the Penal Code (Section 574), which carries a sentence of seven years’ imprisonment or a fine and seizure of the material.

Radin Romyullah was charged with two offences, including swearing allegiance to Baghdadi and possessing an external hard disk containing materials related to ISIS and its activities. He allegedly committed these acts at the same location between the end of 2014 and May 17, 2024.

He was charged under Section 130J(1)(a) and Section 130JB(1)(a) of the Penal Code (Act 574). He faces life imprisonment or up to 40 years’ imprisonment with a fine, and up to seven years’ imprisonment with a fine, if convicted.

Rosna and her daughters, Farhah Sobrina and Mariah, were charged with deliberately omitting to provide information regarding crimes related to the ideology of terrorism.

They allegedly committed this offence at the same location between April 2017 and May 17, 2024. They face a prison sentence of up to seven years and a fine.

All five understood the charges against them, and Mr Che Wan Zaidi set July 31 for the re-mentioning of the case. No bail was offered. The judge also advised the family to appoint a lawyer or represent themselves.

Deputy public prosecutors Mohamad Mustafa P. Kunyalam and Fazeedah Faik of the Putrajaya Attorney-General’s Department’s serious crimes unit prosecuted the cases.

In the Ulu Tiram police station attack on May 17, two policemen, Constable Ahmad Azza Fahmi Azhar, 22, and Constable Muhamad Syafiq Ahmad Said, 24, were killed.

Another police officer, Corporal Mohd Hasif Roslan, 38, was injured by two gunshots to the shoulder and hip. The attacker was shot dead at the scene. – THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK