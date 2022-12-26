KL restaurant shut after video of rat nibbling on fried chicken goes viral

The video of the rat munching on fried chicken has garnered over 1.5 million views since it was posted online on Dec 23.

KUALA LUMPUR - A restaurant in Kuala Lumpur where a rat was filmed enjoying a lavish meal of fried chicken in a food display has been ordered to shut down for 14 days.

The order came after the health inspection team, sent to check on the premises in Pandan Indah on Saturday, was dissatisfied with its hygiene levels.

Health Ministry director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the enforcement team was acting on a video clip, showing the rat munching on some fried chicken, that went viral on the social media platforms.

“We ordered the restaurant to close for 14 days under Section 11 of the Food Act 1983,” he said in a statement on Sunday.

He added that six compounds had also been issued to the eatery for food safety and hygiene violations under the Food Hygiene Regulations 2009.

The 15-second video of a rat eating in a food warmer, which had been circulating like wild fire on various social media platforms, has garnered over 1.5 million views since it was posted online on Dec 23.

Dr Noor Hisham said the ministry took food hygiene and safety issues seriously.

“We call on the public, particularly food handlers and business owners to take the responsibility in ensuring food safety is maintained to avoid poisoning and food-borne diseases,” he added. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK