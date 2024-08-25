Search for woman who fell into KL sinkhole expands

Malaysia Fire and Rescue Department officers inspecting the site where a woman fell into a sinkhole in Jalan Masjid India on Aug 23.

KUALA LUMPUR – The search for a tourist who plunged into a sinkhole in Kuala Lumpur continued on Aug 24, with rescuers from the Fire and Rescue Department’s scuba unit lowered into the manholes nearby during the operation.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Zaliha Mustafa said that rescuers had searched four manholes by the evening of Aug 24, but they did not find the victim, 48-year-old Vijayaletchumy from South India.

They will continue searching two more manholes near the Indah Water Konsortium sewage plant in Pantai Dalam.

“If she is not found, we will sit down and plan on further action,” Dr Zaliha told reporters at the scene.

She said the cause of the sinkhole in Jalan Masjid India could not be determined yet.

The ministry will remap Kuala Lumpur to ensure the city is safe, she added.

“We will get input from several parties, including the Geology Department, for the remapping.

“We are not focusing on the safety of Jalan Masjid India only, but the rest of Kuala Lumpur as well,” she said.

Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department deputy director Rozihan Anwar Mamat said six divers were assigned to search six manholes.

“Each diver will search for 20 minutes in the manholes as they face various challenges, including limited space, strong currents and hazardous air,” he said, adding that the divers would go for a medical check-up after the operation.

Earlier on Aug 24, Dang Wangi district’s police chief, Assistant Commissioner Sulizmie Sulaiman, said the search at the manholes had to be done in stages to limit the risk to rescuers.

He reminded those around the operation areas to give their full cooperation to the authorities.

“We also advise visitors and traders near the manholes to avoid the locations for the time being as we don’t want them to inhale any poisonous gas from the sewage system,” he said.

At least 10 business outlets were affected by the closure in the areas.

Mr Sulizmie said rescuers are using every expertise and technology available, and getting assistance from other agencies.

He gave an assurance that the area around Jalan Masjid India, where the incident took place, is still deemed safe.

“So far it is safe and Kuala Lumpur City Hall is also conducting further analysis of the soil structure in the area,” he said.

Only the victim’s slippers were recovered during the search operation, Kuala Lumpur’s police chief, Commissioner Rusdi Mohd Isa, said at a media conference before the operation resumed on Aug 24.

CCTV footage showed the victim walking with her family on the morning of Aug 23 when a piece of the pavement near Malayan Mansion caved in, plunging her into the sinkhole.

“From what we know, the victim is a tourist who has been here for two months, and tomorrow was supposed to be her last day in the country before returning to India,” said Mr Rusdi.

He urged the media to give some space to the family.

He added that the authorities will assist the family by giving timely updates and communicating with the Indian High Commission on visa extension.

The eldest son of the victim cried when he pleaded with the search and rescue team to save his mother.

The woman’s husband and a group of women sat near the site of the incident.

With tear-filled eyes, they asked the authorities if the victim would be found.

“I was walking, and suddenly she was gone,” recalled one of the women. – THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK