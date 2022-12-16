Landslide hits campsite off Genting: Child among 8 killed, 60 rescued while more feared buried

The landslide occurred at Father's Organic Farm, a campsite in Batang Kali in Selangor.

Civil defence personnel conducting search and rescue operations at the site of the landslide in Batang Kali, Selangor, on Dec 16, 2022.

Personnel from multiple fire stations, as well as the Special Tactical Operation and Rescue Team, have been deployed to the site.

Cars buried by the landslide at Father’s Organic Farm in Batang Kali, Selangor, on Dec 16, 2022.

The height of the ruins is estimated at 30m, according to the initial reports of the operation commander.

KUALA LUMPUR – At least eight have been found dead with around 20 others feared trapped in a landslide in Malaysia on Friday, the country’s fire and rescue department said in a statement.

At least 60 victims have been rescued as at 8am, Bernama reported, from the campsite at Father’s Organic Farm at Batang Kali in Selangor state, on the outskirts of capital Kuala Lumpur.

Malaysia’s National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) said eight people were found dead as at 9.15am, with seven others injured. One woman and one child were among those confirmed dead, Malaysian police said.

Selangor’s fire and rescue department said of 79 people affected, at least 17 were still missing.

Those rescued have been sent to a police station in Selangor.

The campsite is located on Jalan Genting, Gohtong Jaya, less than 15km away from Genting Highlands. The camp, which is en route to the popular travel destination that houses a casino and theme park, offers eco-tourism packages including educational guides on organic vegetable farming.

Roads to the site have been shut to allow easier access for trucks ferrying tractors and personnel for rescue operations.

Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said he was shocked by news of the landslide and had instructed the government departments to conduct the search and rescue mission in an orderly and systematic manner. He added he plans to make a visit to the location of the accident at night.

Selangor’s Fire and Rescue Department director Norazam Khamis said the distress call was received at 2.24am before rescue teams began operations.

“The landslide is about one acre wide and fell onto the campsite,” Mr Norazam said when contacted on Friday, estimating around 100 victims that were affected by the landslide.

He added that personnel from multiple fire stations, as well as the Special Tactical Operation and Rescue Team (STORM) have also been deployed to the site for ongoing search and rescue operations.

Malaysian Works Minister Alexander Nanta Linggi on Thursday said the ministry is closely monitoring federal roads prone to high-risk flooding that can lead to slope failures in the current wet season.

He said the ministry is working with agencies including the Mineral and Geoscience Department Malaysia, National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) and other relevant bodies as landslides are natural disasters under their purview.

Around 1,045 slopes have been identified as “very high risk”, said Malaysia’s Public Works Department (JKR) on Thursday, adding that “Pahang, Perak, Kelantan and Selangor have been identified as the states with the most number of hotspots for slope failures”.

JKR said it is available to mobilise anytime to ensure appropriate precautions, such as warning signage and traffic management, are taken. - THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

