Lorry driver in Malaysia stops near overhead bridge just to hug his kids

A video posted by a lorry driver in Malaysia has warmed the hearts of netizens as it shows him sharing an emotional moment with his four young children on a pedestrian bridge in Batu Pahat.

The 30-year-old father posted a video on TikTok, showing his children jumping up and down excitedly on a highway overpass and watching as he parks the cargo trailer he drives for work on the side of the road.

The father then runs up the overhead bridge to meet and hug his kids.

The caption reads: "The longing of a lorry driver for his wife and children. I'm sorry, my kids, for hardly coming home."

In an interview with Harian Metro, the father, Muhammad Ghaffar Ilham Kamaruddin, said the video was actually taken two years ago, when he lived separately from his family and could only return home once every two weeks due to work.

At the time, most of his cargo deliveries were from Johor Bahru, and so he stayed nearby in Pasir Gudang, while his family lived in Batu Pahat.﻿

"Every time there was an order in Melaka or Negeri Sembilan, I would ask my wife to wait with our children at the location (where I will drive past) so that we can meet for a while,” Ghaffar said.

He now lives with his family in Pasir Gudang.

Ghaffar explained that his job as a trailer driver means he spends a lot of time on the road, and isn’t around his family enough to truly see his children grow up.

"We live together now, but time with my family is still never enough. Sometimes, I only go back once every two days. But I try to go home as much as I can, even if my children are already fast asleep," he said.

"Sometimes, I feel like they are growing up too fast, as when I go home they're crawling, and when I return later on, they're already walking and, soon, getting ready to go to school.

"I take this as the sacrifice I have to make, and hope that they will appreciate it by studying hard.”