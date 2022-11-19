 Malaysia GE2022: Election in Tioman state seat suspended after PN candidate dies, Latest World News - The New Paper
Malaysia GE2022: Election in Tioman state seat suspended after PN candidate dies

Mr Md Yunus died of a heart attack at about 3.30am on Nov 19, 2022.PHOTO: THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK
Nov 19, 2022 09:59 am

KUANTAN - The election for the Tioman state seat in Pahang has been suspended following the death of Perikatan Nasional candidate Md Yunus Ramli.

Mr Md Yunus died of a heart attack at about 3.30am on Saturday, just a few hours before 21 million voters were set to begin casting their votes in Malaysia’s 15th general election.

Pahang Election Commission director Datuk Zamree Hamli confirmed the news.

“It’s only for Tioman. Elections for the Rompin parliamentary seat and the other state seats are proceeding as normal,” he said.

Pahang will now hold polls to pick state assemblymen for 41 seats, instead of the original 42. Voters will also cast ballots for 14 federal lawmakers.

This is the second candidate death to occur during this general election.

Pundits have dubbed the 15th general election a “festival of democracy”.
Record numbers make Malaysia’s election a tough call

Mr M Karupaiya, Pakatan Harapan’s candidate for the Padang Serai parliamentary seat in Kedah, died on Wednesday after suffering a fall while campaigning.

The 70-year-old former army officer had won the Padang Serai seat in the last election in 2018 with a majority of 8,813 votes. The election for the seat will now be held on Dec 7. - THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

