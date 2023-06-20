Malaysia introduces first AI radio DJ

AI DJ Aina Sabrina was developed by Fly FM’s production engineers and is equipped with a vast music database.

Malaysia’s first artificial intelligence (AI) radio DJ hit the airwaves on Monday, charming some who were impressed with her delivery and musical knowledge, while causing concern with others.

The AI DJ, which was given the name Aina Sabrina, helmed a two-hour contemporary music show on English-language radio station FlyFM, and shared some snippets of herself.

The 18-year-old radio station is owned by Media Prima, Malaysia’s largest media and entertainment conglomerate.

“This is my first day as Malaysia’s first AI radio DJ!! Thank you, flyfm958, for welcoming me to the team. Honestly, who would’ve thought I’d ever be one?” AI DJ Aina wrote on her Instagram account on Thursday.

A few hours later, she followed up with another post: “Phew! What a nerve-wracking first day! Did you get a chance to tune in to my show today?”

She can create and mix music in real time, and offers music recommendations based on individual preferences.

According to Fly FM, AI DJ Aina will rock the airwaves every weekday from 2pm-4pm, introducing listeners to the latest trends and the “flyest music”, as well as “her personal obsessions” with health, wellness and Japanese culture.

Listeners who tuned in were amazed that she sounded like a real person.

“Briefly heard AI DJ Aina on air... so flawlessly fluent like a normal human being until now I have to pinch myself when she even cracked some jokes like typical radio DJs would do,” said Mr Souffie Rahman on Facebook.

Many also congratulated AI DJ Aina on her debut.

“Great job AI DJ Aina,” wrote musician Moots Shuvit, while her colleague, radio DJ Elysha Arnold said AI DJ Aina did not suffer from any first-day jitters.

A commentator even asked AI DJ Aina how her first day at work was, to which she replied that it was “mad fun".

Some, however, voiced worries over whether AI would take away jobs from their human counterparts.

“No AI, no human touch.. real human DJ please. This is scary, and we all know what is going to happen next. Remove human DJ and then AI DJ will be used because no need to pay salary?” commented nasxgideon on Instagram.

Musician Ray Mak cheekily said: “Love this episode of Black Mirror!”, referring to Netflix’s science fiction anthology series.