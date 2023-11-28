 Malaysia teen caught on dashcam stabbing Grab driver, Latest World News - The New Paper
World

Malaysia teen caught on dashcam stabbing Grab driver

Malaysia teen caught on dashcam stabbing Grab driver
A screengrab from the dashcam recording showing the boy attacking the driver. PHOTO: MALAYSIAN POLICE
Nov 28, 2023 03:48 pm

A 65-year-old Grab driver in Kedah received a booking from Taman Keladi to Bandar Sri Astana just before 6pm on Nov 27.

His passenger was a young boy travelling alone – nothing amiss.

The 3km ride, however, turned out to be harrowing for the driver.

During the short car ride, the boy asked the driver for a loan of RM50 ($14) as he had no money to pay his rent. Suspecting that his passenger did not even have money for the fare, the driver told the boy that he would have to end the car ride there and then.

Malaysia news channel Astro Awani quoted Kuala Muda district police chief Zaidy Che Hassan as saying that the boy then insisted that the driver continue the journey to Bandar Sri Astana. He said he wanted to pick up money from his house and settle the fare. At his destination, the boy paid the driver RM18 and directed the older man to take him back to Taman Keladi, ordering the driver to take several narrow backlanes.

At Taman Keladi, the driver demanded an additional payment of RM9 for the return journey. The boy handed him a RM20 note but when the driver handed over his change, the boy reached over and stabbed the driver with a knife he was carrying.

Job applicants waiting to enter Singapore Job Fair 2023 on Nov 26. PHOTO: CHUAJIANBOON/FACEBOOK
Singapore

Johorians flock to Singapore job fair

Related Stories

Chinese families of missing Malaysia MH370 plane seek compensation in court

Herd of elephants steps on car with family inside on Malaysia highway

Malaysian comedian Ronny Chieng gets praise for stint on The Daily Show

Thankfully, the seatbelt came in between the knifepoint and the driver, who then grabbed the boy's arm and tried to bite it, prompting the boy to flee.

The police arrested the 13-year-old suspect, the oldest of four children, at 10pm the same day – two hours after the Grab driver filed a report. A 25cm knife was also seized.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

malaysiagrabstabbing