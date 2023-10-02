 Malaysian housewife bitten by ‘monitor lizard’ discovers it was actually a baby crocodile , Latest World News - The New Paper
Madam Faridah Abd Ghani was up at 6am to clean the verandah of her house when she felt a bite on her left leg.PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM MELAKA HARI INI/FACEBOOK
Eileen Ng Correspondent
Oct 02, 2023 03:52 pm

A housewife in Malaysia had a shock of her life when she stepped out of her house in the early hours of Sunday morning and was promptly bitten by a baby crocodile.

Madam Faridah Abd Ghani, 65, was up at 6am to clean the verandah of her house in Kampung Balik Batu in Melaka when she felt a bite on her left leg.

“It was dark at that time and I thought I had been bitten by a monitor lizard. I shouted for my family and when my son looked closely, he realised the animal was a crocodile,” she told Malay daily Harian Metro.

“If it were a lizard, it would have run away. But the crocodile stayed put and keep opening its jaws before my son trapped it with a food cover,” she said, adding that they immediately called the authorities.

Madam Faridah said her house is near the Tanjung Bidara beach and she has seen crocodiles swimming in the waters.

“However, this is the first time a crocodile has been seen in a residential house. Luckily, I was not hurt,” she said.

Masjid Tanah civil defence unit officer Shahrul Riza Saiful Bahry said upon receiving a call at 6.04am, a four-man team was immediately dispatched to Madam Faridah’s house, where it took custody of the 30cm-long reptile.

The authorities believed that it had wandered away from its natural habitat, and handed it over to the Department of Wildlife and National Park for further action.

Anak Buaya Gigit Kaki Warga Emas

#AlorGajah Seorang wanita warga emas terkejut sebaik melangkah keluar pintu rumah untuk mengemas, terasa kaki kirinya digigit. Faridah Abd Ghani, 65, menceritakan kembali mengenai kemunculan anak buaya di rumahnya di Kampung Balik Batu, Tanjung Bidara, Masjid Tanah, pagi tadi. Mak cik baru melangkah keluar pintu dan terkejut apabila tiba-tiba terasa ada benda menggigit kaki kiri,” Menurutnya, kehadiran anak buaya sepanjang lebih 30 sentimeter itu disedari jam 6 pagi tadi ketika hendak mengemas beranda rumahnya. “Dalam suasana masih awal pagi dan gelap mak cik sangkakan biawak yang menggigit pada mulanya dan segera memanggil ahli keluarga. “Bila anak lelaki mak cik tengok betul-betul baru dia tahu haiwan itu adalah anak buaya kerana jika biawak sudah tentu ia lari. “Tapi anak buaya itu hanya mengangakan mulut sebelum anak mak cik menekupnya dengan tudung saji dan menghubungi APM (Angkatan Pertahanan Awam Malaysia),” katanya. Faridah berkata, berikutan rumahnya berdekatan pantai, dia ada melihat kelibat buaya berenang di perairan pantai Tanjung Bidara. “Namun, ini kejadian pertama kali buaya naik ke rumah penduduk dan mujur saya tidak mengalami luka,” katanya lagi. Sumber Buletin TV3

Posted by Melaka Hari Ini on Saturday, September 30, 2023

