 Malaysian influencer earns plaudits for celebrating helper’s birthday with new outfit and makeover, Latest World News - The New Paper
World

Malaysian influencer earns plaudits for celebrating helper’s birthday with new outfit and makeover

Malaysian influencer earns plaudits for celebrating helper’s birthday with new outfit and makeover
Domestic helper Sumi was moved by the pampering experience on her 38th birthday.PHOTOS: SCREENGRABS FROM ELECHERLEE/TIKTOK
Aug 23, 2023 08:52 pm

A social media influencer in Malaysia has been praised for giving her domestic helper a 38th birthday to remember.

In a TikTok video posted on Sunday that has been viewed more than 2.8 million times, Ms Elecher Lee, 30, started the day by giving her helper Sumi a new cardigan and a dress, a type of clothing she said she has never worn.

The day of surprises continued with Ms Lee taking Ms Sumi to a beauty salon, another first for the birthday girl.

Ms Sumi, whom her employer affectionately addresses as “kakak” or elder sister in Malay, was moved by the pampering experience. The manicure, eyelash curling, massage and accompanying bird’s nest refreshment brought her to tears as she embraced Ms Lee.

“I’m 38 years old but have never entered a salon,” said Ms Sumi, who had previously appeared in her influencer employer’s sponsored video skits.

@elecherlee

Kali kedua menyambut hari jadi Kakak You deserve it 🎂✨ #happybirthday #harijadi #elecherpunyakakak

♬ original sound - Elecher Lee - Elecher Lee

Ms Lee, a former make-up artist who posts videos revealing snippets of her life to 160,000 followers on TikTok, also applied makeup on her helper as part of the makeover experience.

Facebook user Aimi Nawi expressed concern about the difficulty of Malaysia's school primary maths.
World

M'sia primary maths exam question sparks attack on syllabus

Related Stories

Singapore helping M’sian authorities to extract plane crash data from jet’s black box

Man who died in Malaysian plane crash survived similar accident 13 years ago

Ex-Malaysian PM Najib’s wife Rosmah gets passport back to visit pregnant daughter in Singapore

She said it was her second time celebrating her helper’s birthday. In 2022, she posted a video of her surprising Ms Sumi with a cake.

@elecherlee

Selamat Hari Jadi kakak 🥹🫶🏻 #fyp

♬ original sound - Elecher Lee - Elecher Lee

The day ended with a meal of sashimi and yakiniku at a Japanese restaurant as Ms Sumi cut her cake with Ms Lee’s two young children in tow.

“This is how people should treat their helper,” wrote one TikTok user, while Malaysian singer Ara Johari added that Ms Lee was “truly someone who had a beautiful heart and face”.

Another commented that “every single woman who works tirelessly deserves some rest and to feel pretty” even if the next day would probably be “back to reality” with housework.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

malaysiaindonesiaMAID/DOMESTIC WORKER