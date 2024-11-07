Teens 'fall' and allegedly try to scam woman into compensating

Two of the six teenagers the man claimed to have tried scamming his wife.

A group of teenagers allegedly tried to demand for compensation by pretending to fall off their skate scooters and even threatened to call the police.

A man on Nov 6 shared on Reddit that his wife was threatened by teens at 313@somerset, right outside the MRT station.

He claimed the teens had fallen off their scooters far away from the man’s wife, then tried to ask for compensation from his wife and her friends.

The teens claimed to have video evidence and threatened to call the police if the man's wife and her friends tried to leave.

When the man arrived at the location after his wife told him about the incident, the group of three boys and three girls claimed that the boy who had threatened the man’s wife had left.

But the man's wife was able to identify the boy and the man threatened to call the police.

The group fled before the police arrived.

A Redditor commented: “Took our youth long enough to catch up with this scam. Dumb kids... don't know why they think it's a good idea to risk getting arrested for causing public nuisance.”