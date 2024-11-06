Egg importer fined for failing to obtain SFA certification

Egg importer Swee Leong Eggs Distributor was on Nov 5 fined $2,500 for failing to arrange for inspection, examination and certification by the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) for imported consignments of eggs from Malaysia.

The company’s partner Poh Eng Chiew was also fined $2,500 for failing to prevent the offence from being committed.

In May 2024, Swee Leong Eggs Distributor had imported a consignment of eggs from Malaysia and repeatedly failed to arrange for SFA to inspect, examine and certify the eggs before selling them.

Importers must arrange for these products to be inspected, examined and certified by an authorised examiner before it is sold, distributed or exported.

Eggs found to be unfit for human consumption will be seized and disposed.

Offenders who fail to arrange for the eggs to be inspected, examined and certified by an authorised examiner before it is sold or distributed, can be fined up to $5,000 or jailed up to six months, or both.