Malaysian influencer Pui Yi apologises for posing provocatively in Vietnam’s traditional attire

Malaysian influencer MsPuiyi in the two ao dai photos taken in Hoi An.

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR) - Social media influencer and one-time Penthouse cover model Siew Pui Yi has apologised for posing in Vietnam’s traditional ao dai provocatively and posting pictures on social media, China Press reported.

The ao dai is a long tunic dress with slits on both sides and is worn over trousers.

However, the 23-year-old YouTuber and cosmetics entrepreneur, who goes by the moniker Ms Puiyi, angered Vietnamese fans by wearing the traditional attire without the trousers.

When photos of her releasing colourful lanterns on the Hoai River in Hoi An, Vietnam, dressed only in the ao dai top were posted on her social media accounts on April 4, the Vietnamese criticised her for disrespecting their culture.

On April 6, she posted an apology on Facebook in three languages – Vietnamese, English and Chinese – and deleted the pictures.

“In my recent trip to Vietnam, there was a post of mine that truly upset the people and I deeply and sincerely apologise for my actions/ content and the disrespect to the traditional culture of Vietnam,” she posted.

"I absolutely loved my travels. I do hope to have another opportunity to return to Vietnam and of course, take a different approach to shooting my content. I apologize once again and will be more sensitive to local cultures all over the world."

Siew is known for her racy content on her multiple social media accounts, including the controversial OnlyFans online platform.

She has 17.4 million followers on Instagram, 685,000 Facebook followers and 1.2 million TikTok followers.

Siew appeared nude in the January edition of the US magazine Penthouse as its cover model.