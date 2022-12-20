Malaysian premier Anwar sues ex-PM Muhyiddin over $4.6 million payment claim

Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim (left) is also seeking an injunction to restrain Mr Muhyiddin Yassin from repeating the words.

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysian prime minister Anwar Ibrahim is suing Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Muhyiddin Yassin over the latter’s allegation that Datuk Seri Anwar was paid RM15 million (S$4.6 million) while he was the economic adviser to Selangor.

The writ of summons was filed by Messrs SN Nair & Partners at the High Court registry on Tuesday (Dec 20).

In the statement of claim, Mr Anwar said Tan Sri Muhyiddin made those claims during an election speech at Taman Selasih in Kulim, Kedah on Dec 5, in support of PN candidate Datuk Azman Nasrudin.

Excerpts of the speech were then republished on the TikTok platform via an account under the name “@beritakini8”.

The video garnered more than 1.1 million views, 6,061 comments, more than 21,400 likes, more than 1,360 favourites and 2,169 shares as of Dec 7.

Mr Anwar said the defendant then republished his entire speech on his Facebook account under the name “Muhyiddin Yassin”, which remains accessible.

Mr Anwar said the slanderous words were meant to portray he was unreliable and untruthful about accepting millions from the Selangor state government as the economic adviser, that he was unethical, unprincipled, a corrupt, a hypocrite and not a good Muslim.

He is seeking general, compensatory, aggravated and exemplary damages.

Mr Anwar is also seeking an injunction to restrain Mr Muhyiddin from repeating the words.

Through his lawyers, Mr Anwar had previously sent Mr Muhyiddin a letter of demand on Dec 7 for an apology and retraction of the allegations. - THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK