Man offered RM5 million bounty on Malaysia PM Anwar ‘for fun’, says police chief

It was reported that a man uploaded a video to TikTok in which he offered a RM5 million bounty to assassinate Datuk Seri Anwar.

KUALA LUMPUR - The man who offered a RM5 million (S$1.43 million) bounty to assassinate Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim did it for fun, said Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain.

He said the investigation has been completed, adding that the 34-year-old suspect is believed to have just started using TikTok.

“He is believed to have done that for fun,” said Mr Razarudin on Nov 30.

“We are in the midst of completing the investigation papers and are expected to hand them over to the Attorney-General’s Chambers for further action on Dec 4."

It was reported that an individual uploaded a video to TikTok in which he offered a RM5 million bounty to anyone who could assassinate Datuk Seri Anwar.

The video in question has since been deleted.

A police report was lodged against the individual on Nov 26 by a youth member of the Malaysian premier’s party Parti Keadilan Rakyat, Mr Mohamad Shazrin Ezam.

The PKR youth wing said the threatening comments stemmed from hate politics that were being widely endorsed by certain quarters. – THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK