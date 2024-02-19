 Malaysian singers’ father dies after smoke from fireworks triggered asthma attack, Latest World News - The New Paper
World

Malaysian singers’ father dies after smoke from fireworks triggered asthma attack

Stella and Nick Chung with their mum (centre). The elder Mr Chung fell into a coma and died on Feb 17.PHOTO: NICK CHUNG/FACEBOOK
Feb 19, 2024 06:09 pm

KUALA LUMPUR – The father of Malaysian artistes Nick and Stella Chung has died after being in a coma for eight days. He was 80.

The news was confirmed by the two siblings on Facebook on Feb 17.

Stella Chung, 41, posted a photo with her father, Mr Thomas Chung, and said she hopes to be his daughter again in the next life.

Meanwhile, Nick Chung, 43, uploaded a video and several pictures – including one of him grieving at his father’s coffin.

Mr Chung had slipped into a coma on Feb 9, the eve of Chinese New Year.

According to Nick Chung, his father was watching a fireworks display outside his home and inhaled a lot of smoke, triggering a severe asthma attack.

The singer added that his father’s heart stopped twice, but the doctor managed to resuscitate him using CPR.

Mr Chung fell into a coma and died eight days later, on Feb 17. His funeral was held on Feb 19.

Nick Chung wrote: “The thing which I feared most and had nightmares about since I was a child has finally come true. How I wish this is all just a bad dream!”

He also urged everyone to show more appreciation to their parents and make the most of every moment with loved ones before it’s too late.

Separately, fireworks claimed another casualty. In Henan, China, a stray firecracker hit the back of a 10-year-old’s head, knocking him unconscious. He died five days later, on Feb 17.

The boy had been walking on a pavement with his father on Feb 12 when the firecracker struck him, Chinese media reported.

The boy was bleeding from his head while he was being taken to hospital. – THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

纵有万般不舍，仍终须一别，爸爸，一路好走。 爸爸已经离开了我们，总是心里空空的，慈祥的爸爸，爱笑的爸爸，乐于助人的爸爸，在与我们不同的空间里，没有病痛，寄挂千言万语，一路好走，来生再做父女。爸爸，我好想你。😭😭😭

Posted by Stella钟晓玉 STELLAR’ SPACE on Friday, February 16, 2024
 

爸爸还是离开了。。。谢谢你为我做的一切，我永远都会记得，永远感恩，来世一定要再做你的儿子！🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍爸爸，在另一个世界要过得幸福，要想我哦🙏🌟🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍

Posted by 钟盛忠 Nick Chung 鍾盛忠 on Friday, February 16, 2024
 

