Malaysian teen who set dog on fire pleads guilty to animal abuse

CCTV footage showing the man attacking the dogs and setting one on fire, at a stairwell next to a veterinary clinic in Skudai, Johor.

JOHOR BAHRU - An 18-year-old Malaysian student who set a dog on fire last month has pleaded guilty to a charge of animal abuse at the Johor Bahru Sessions Court.

Braden Yap Hong Sheng entered the plea after the charges were read to him in Mandarin by a court interpreter in front of Sessions judge Che Wan Zaidi Che Wan Ibrahim on Wednesday.

According to the charge sheet, Yap had caused excruciating pain to a brown female dog by beating it and setting it on fire.

The act was committed at 1.49am on March 27 in front of a premise on Jalan Impian Emas 22, Taman Impian Emas in Johor.

The offence under Section 29(1)(e) of the Animal Welfare Act 2015 carries a fine of RM20,000 (S$6,000) to RM100,000, or imprisonment of up to three years, or both if found guilty.

The prosecution was conducted by Veterinary Services Department prosecution officer Mohd Zamri Ishak, while Yap was represented by Mr P. Rajagunaseelan.

During the trial, Mr Rajagunaseelan had requested that the court postpone the sentence to another day as Yap’s lead counsel G. Sritharan was not present.

Mr Sritharan is currently in the Philippines and will only return to the country on Sunday.

The court then set April 18 for the sentence hearing and submission of facts.

Earlier, Johor Baru North acting police chief Fariz Ammar Abdullah said a police report on the incident had been lodged at 2.59pm on March 27.

He said that the incident was believed to have taken place near a veterinary clinic in Skudai.

Yap’s actions were captured on a CCTV, which made the rounds on social media.

He subsequently apologised for his conduct and pleaded with the public to give him a second chance. — THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK