 Man arrested after two stabbed at London hospital , Latest World News - The New Paper
World

Man arrested after two stabbed at London hospital

Man arrested after two stabbed at London hospital
Armed police responded to the incident at Central Middlesex Hospital and found two people with stab injuries.PHOTO: @ZEDTRAFFICKER/TWITTER
Jun 22, 2023 10:20 am

LONDON - A man has been arrested after two people were stabbed at a London hospital on Wednesday in an incident which is not currently being treated as terror-related, British police said.

Armed police responded to the incident at Central Middlesex Hospital after being called at 13.18pm and found two people with stab injuries. Police said one of them had life-threatening injuries.

“Police arrested a man outside the hospital,” London’s Metropolitan police said in a statement, adding he was also being treated for life-threatening injuries which they believed to be self-inflicted.

“Police are working to establish the circumstances. At this time the incident is not being treated as terror-related.”

The hospital was temporarily locked down but has now reopened, police said, adding that officers would remain in the hospital while further searches are carried out but they were satisfied they were not seeking any further suspects.

The London Ambulance Service said it had sent several resources to the scene including an incident response officer, ambulance crew and air ambulance. - REUTERS

A British Airways spokesman said the incident was a “rare episode of severe turbulence” and that the airline was looking after its crew.
World

5 crew members hurt after ‘obscene’ turbulence

Related Stories

UK shopkeeper traps knife-wielding robber until cops arrive

UK couple find woman's wallet in S'pore, mail it to her from Australia

Police end search at Portugal dam in missing Madeleine McCann case

 

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

BritainpolicePublic hospitals