Man in China allegedly breaks into Tsingtao warehouse to pee on raw materials
The incident happened in Pingdu, a city under the administration of Qingdao in Shandong province, where Tsingtao Brewery No. 3 is located.PHOTO: TSINGTAO
Elaine Lee
Oct 20, 2023 11:23 pm

A city in China has set up an investigation team after a brewery worker was filmed allegedly breaking into a warehouse to urinate on what looked like raw materials.

The incident happened in Pingdu, a city under the administration of Qingdao in Shandong province, where Tsingtao Brewery No. 3 is located.

The video made its rounds on social media on Thursday, reported Chinese website Da Wan News.

In the video, a man wearing a blue uniform and a yellow hat is seen climbing stealthily into the warehouse compound before he started urinating.

The Chinese news outlet reported that the authorities in Pingdu are aware and will be investigating the matter.

Meanwhile, Tsingtao Brewery No. 3 told Red Star News that the resolution of the video is too low to determine if the man dressed in uniform is a company employee.

