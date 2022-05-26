Man shot dead in front of wife and son in Kedah

Police looking for clues at the crime scene in Taman Intan, Sungai Petani.

SUNGAI PETANI, KEDAH (THE STAR) - A woman and her son could only watch in horror as a gunman shot her husband dead at point-blank range after they finished lunch at a shop here.

The gunman arrived with three others on two motorcycles just as the victim, identified as Murali Shaunmugam, 36, was about to open the door of his vehicle which was parked outside the shop.

The man fired at least eight shots at Mr Murali’s head, killing him instantly in what is believed to be a gangland slaying.

The wife and child were just outside the shop at the time.

They rode up to the victim before one of them got off the machine and started shooting. All the assailants were wearing face masks and gloves.

The wife and son, and a friend escaped unhurt during the 12.30pm incident near the traffic light junction in Jalan Kampung Baru, Taman Intan here.

Kedah police chief Commissoner Wan Hassan Wan Ahmad said the dead man, from Bukit Selambau, was believed to be a gang leader and was on the “wanted list” for his alleged involvement in organised crime and drugs. He also had a case under Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012.

Comm Wan Hassan said the case would be investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

At press time, it is learnt that police had recovered eight bullet casings at the site.

A witness said the victim and his family and the friend were about to leave the place when the shooting happened.

He told China Press that he could not see the assailants as all of them were wearing face masks.

“We thought somebody had let off firecrackers. When we went out to check, we realised it was a shooting.

“The victim was a regular at the coffee shop. He would be here almost every week with his family for lunch,” he said.

Photos and videos showing Mr Murali sprawled next to his multi-purpose vehicle have since gone viral online.

One of the videos also shows his friend, with his left hand in bandage, wailing helplessly over his death.