24 men arrested at public entertainment, nightlife outlets

The police arrested 24 men at public entertainment and nightlife outlets during a series of operations from May 19 to 25.

The men, aged between 17 and 32, are under investigation for their suspected involvement in various offences, including drug consumption and being members of unlawful societies.

The police said on Saturday that the islandwide operations, led by officers from the Secret Societies Branch, involved checking 66 public entertainment and nightlife outlets, and 227 individuals.

Among the suspects is a 21-year-old man who was arrested along Cuscaden Road for voluntarily causing grievous hurt and failing to attend in obedience to an order from public servants.

Another two men, aged 23 and 32, were arrested along Claymore Drive for consuming controlled drugs, while a 27-year-old man was nabbed for failing to report for his urine test.

The police said firm actions will be taken against anyone who chooses to be associated with secret societies and criminal activities.

Those convicted of being a member of an unlawful society can be jailed for up to three years and fined up to $5,000.