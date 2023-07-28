Man in Taiwan sends fax from convenience store, ends up winning $420k in lottery prize

It may be a long-outdated mode of communication, but sending a fax the old-fashioned way bagged one man in Taiwan NT$10 million (S$424,000) in lottery winnings.

According to Taiwan News on July 25, the man had spent just NT$15 (S$0.64) to send the fax at a Hi-Life convenience store in Hsinchu County.

In doing so, he had joined the Taiwan receipt lottery, a free bi-monthly contest that rewards shopping purchases.

The winning number of the NT$10 million Special Prize for the May-June edition was 29268886.

There were multiple winners in the draw, though it is believed that the man who sent the fax is likely one who spent the least amount of money for a shot at the prize.

This is not the first time a Hi-Life customer has won big after making a small purchase. Last year, two unrelated customers won the Special Prize after spending NT$25 on juice and NT$40 on tea, respectively.