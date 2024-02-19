Man tries to drown pregnant girlfriend in M'sia condo pool

A man who dragged his pregnant girlfriend by her hair into a condominium pool in Malaysia to try to drown her will avoid any charges after she decided against reporting him, local police said.

The incident happened on Feb 15 at around 3pm at the D’Latour condominium in Bandar Sunway, Selangor, said Subang Jaya district police chief Wan Azlan Wan Mamat on Feb 17.

The woman did not suffer any injuries and had also declined medical assistance, he added.

She had initially lodged a police report before deciding not to press charges against her partner. Both of them are not Malaysians. The police said they have closed the case.

In a viral video that has racked up millions of views since it was circulated online on Feb 16, the man wearing visibly drenched clothes can be seen approaching an equally soaked woman by a swimming pool.

After exchanging words with her, he grabs the woman by her hair from where she was sitting and drags her into the pool with him. During a brief struggle in the water, she resists his attempts to keep her head under water, and he soon backs away from her.

According to the man who posted the video on social media platform Reddit and wanted to remain anonymous for fear of reprisal, his friend witnessed and recorded the incident on Feb 15, having first heard screams which prompted him to look out of his apartment’s balcony at D’Latour, where he saw the man “repeatedly punching” a woman.

The Reddit user told The Straits Times that his friend went to break up the dispute and also spoke with the woman before the condo’s security guards arrived. She had told her partner about her pregnancy and intention to keep the child, which infuriated him and led to him attacking her.

The altercation between the couple lasted more than 20 minutes.

According to the Reddit user, the two are international students at Taylor’s College, and the woman’s parents are considering discontinuing her studies at the Malaysian private institution.

ST has contacted Taylor’s College for comment.