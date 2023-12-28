Man who died in Tuas crash was saving up to buy a house

Mr Zhang Chang Long's motorbike crashed into a stationary lorry at Tuas Second Link.

For almost 30 years, Mr Zhang Chang Long would commute between Malaysia and Singapore on his motorbike.

The 46-year-old had been working in Singapore since he was only 17 and was trying to squirrel away enough money to finally buy a house.

However, on Dec 14, Mr Zhang's motorbike at about 5am crashed into a stationary lorry at Tuas Second Link and he died.

Ms Zhang Mei Jin told Shin Min Daily News that her brother had always dreamt of buying a house for his family.

Mr Zhang is survived by his wife and three children.

"The police traced my brother's address to his previous rental. One of the neighbours there contacted my niece and broke the news of the accident to the family," said Ms Zhang.

Mr Zhang's 20-year-old daughter has made an appeal on social media for witnesses of the accident to come forward with information.

“The tragedy has deeply affected my brother’s family, it made his wife depressed," said Mr Zhang's sister.