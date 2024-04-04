Measures to ease Hari Raya traffic at Johor checkpoints

Officers from a quick response team will be on duty in shifts to manage the traffic situation whenever it is congested.

JOHOR BAHRU – Measures such as contra-flow lanes and a quick response team (QRT) will be activated to address the traffic congestion expected at Johor’s two land checkpoints during the Hari Raya Aidilfitri season.

Johor Immigration Department director Baharuddin Tahir said the Bangunan Sultan Iskandar (BSI) checkpoint at the Causeway and Kompleks Sultan Abu Bakar (KSAB) checkpoint at the Second Link would be operating at an optimal level as more people are expected to enter Johor this festive season.

He said in 2023, a total of 357,265 travellers entered Johor via the two checkpoints across three days from the eve until the second day of Hari Raya.

“We expect the numbers to go up in the same period this year based on the significant rise of travellers who go through the two checkpoints on a daily basis.

“Both BSI and KSAB saw an average of 367,076 daily travellers from January until March this year, which is higher compared with the numbers recorded before Covid-19,” he said in a statement on April 4.

For the festive season, Mr Baharuddin said the department has made the necessary arrangements at both checkpoints, which includes activating contra-flow lanes that could reduce the waiting time by about half.

“The department will make an announcement at least 30 minutes in advance before activating the contra-flow lanes. Hybrid counters will also be opened if needed, in order to allow more motorcycles to pass through,” he said.

Mr Baharuddin said the QRT, made up of 12 officers at BSI and 20 officers at KSAB, will also be on duty in shifts to manage the traffic situation whenever it is congested.

“The checkpoints will be operating at an optimal level, except for when certain lanes have to be closed due to technical issues or maintenance,” he said.

He added the department would also post updates on the traffic situation on its official social media channels throughout the festive season to keep road users informed. – THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK