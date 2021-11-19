Melbourne lifts almost all remaining Covid curbs for the vaccinated

Under the more relaxed rules, vaccinated Melbourne residents can freely visit pubs and cafes, and there will be no limits on home gatherings. But mask wearing remains mandatory.

SYDNEY : Melbourne's pubs and cafes can have unlimited patrons from last night, while stadiums can return to full capacity as the authorities lifted nearly all remaining Covid-19 restrictions for the vaccinated residents in Australia's second largest city.

Victoria, the state that is home to Melbourne, has been gradually easing curbs when dual-dose inoculations reached 70 per cent, 80 per cent and 90 per cent, with the latest relaxations part of a shift in strategy towards living with the coronavirus.

The full vaccination level for the eligible population is expected to reach 90 per cent over the weekend.

"Your life will be back to normal, you will be able to enjoy all the things that you have yearned for and missed," state Premier Daniel Andrews said during a media conference.

Under more relaxed rules, people can hit the dance floor and there will be no limits on home gatherings. But masks will remain mandatory in health facilitiesand retail stores and on public transport.

Eased restrictions mean major summer sports events such as the Boxing Day cricket test match and the Australian Open tennis will be able to welcome capacity crowds, Reuters reported.

Australia had largely stamped out infections for most of this year until an outbreak of the Delta variant in late June spread rapidly across Sydney and Melbourne, its largest cities, and the national capital of Canberra, forcing months-long lockdowns. They have since come out of lockdowns, racing through their inoculations.

Even with the Delta wave, Australia has recorded about 194,000 cases and 1,922 deaths, far lower than many comparable countries.

New South Wales, which includes Sydney, logged 262 cases yesterday and Victoria saw 1,007 new infections, while the Australian Capital Territory reported 25. Fifteen deaths were registered.

The Northern Territory is battling to contain a fresh outbreak as the authorities look to accelerate vaccinations to prevent the spread of the virus in remote communities. Other states and territories are Covid-free.

Meanwhile, Xinhua news agency reported that new research from Australia's University of New South Wales has shown that a third "booster" shot of the vaccine would be required to stay well protected against the virus.

The study published in the Lancet Microbe journal and released to the public yesterday, was the first and largest study in predicting the efficacy of vaccines.