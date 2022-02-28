Morale is high, we are safe, says Singaporean ex-actor Ix Shen in updates from Ukraine

Ix Shen has been providing daily updates on their situation in the capital since the Russian attacks began in Ukraine.

Singaporean former actor Ix Shen provided his latest update of the situation in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on his Instagram account on Monday (Feb 28), reassuring his followers that all remained well with him and his family.

"Good morning. Last night was relatively quiet. Everyone slept well. All is okay and safe. As you can see, everyone is queuing up and waiting for the supermarket to open so we can restock our supplies. Morale is high, everything is good," he said in the 37-second video in English before providing a translation in Mandarin.

"There were some air raids last night, but we did not hear very much gunfire," he added in Mandarin, thanking his followers for their concern.

Mr Shen, 50, a former Mediacorp actor, has been living in the Podil district in Kyiv for the past four months with his Ukrainian wife.

They met in Beijing and have been married for seven years.

Mr Shen has been providing daily updates on their situation in the capital since the Russian attacks began in Ukraine.

In his update the previous day, Mr Shen, 49, showed himself arranging heavy bags of cat litter to block entrances into his apartment.

"I've dug some trenches during my days in the army, but never have I thought that I would be using cat litter as sandbags," he said as a siren sounded briefly in the distance.

In Mandarin, he said: "We are all fine. We still have food, water and electricity."