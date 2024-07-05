More M'sia tour bus drivers found without licences, positive for drugs

PUTRAJAYA – More bus drivers have been found without valid licences and even testing positive for drugs in the ongoing crackdown, says Malaysian Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

He said that the Road Transport Department (JPJ) had inspected a few hundred buses so far.

“As of last night, 351 tour buses were inspected.

“From that number, four drivers were found not to have driving licences, another four did not have a public service vehicle licence (PSV), and we have also taken various other actions.

“Six drivers were also arrested for failing a urine screening test related to drugs,” he said to reporters during a press conference on July 4.

He said that the crackdown would continue to ensure that bus companies abide by the law.

“We take this matter seriously, these drivers not only don’t have a licence but are involved in drug abuse,” he said.

Mr Loke added that the bus operators must replace the driver with one who is qualified, and if they failed to do so, the bus will not be allowed to depart.

He added that this operation was not seasonal and would not stop after one or two weeks.

Other types of buses such as tour buses, express buses, factory buses and also lorries will also be inspected during the operation, he said. – THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK