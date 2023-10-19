Motorists entering Genting Highlands to be charged one-time fee

It is unclear if the charges will be uniformly applied across vehicle types such as private cars or tour buses.

Motorists to Genting Highlands will start getting charged a one-time fee for going to the popular tourist destination, Malaysia’s Sin Chew Daily reported on Thursday.

The toll will be operated by Lingkaran Cekap, a subsidiary of Genting Malaysia, which operates the SkyWorlds Theme Park and casinos at Resorts World Genting.

Motorists will have to pay the toll fee just once when going up the hill, a consultant for Lingkaran Cekap told the Malaysian daily.

She added the road was built then privately maintained by Genting Malaysia since the 1960s.

No decision has been made on the amount of the toll to be charged, nor when the fee will kick in.

Apart from running the toll, Lingkaran Cekap has also been in charge of roadworks in Genting, including slope and landscape maintenance, landslide repairs, as well as street light maintenance and the clearing of fallen trees, the consultant said, with road repairs frequently carried out and racking up costs.

More than one toll station will be set up at Gohtong Jaya and the mid-hill section of Genting, the consultant confirmed. This means motorists going up the hill from Kuala Lumpur or from the direction of Batang Kali will be subject to the toll charges.

Photos of a toll gantry being constructed near Gohtong Jaya, a town close to the hill’s peak, emerged online last Sunday.

