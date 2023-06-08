M'sia boy, 12, slips and impales his buttocks on house fence spike

That had to hurt like nothing else.

A Malaysian boy had his buttocks impaled by a spike after he slipped while climbing the metal fence of his house.

Malaysian media reported that he spent 20 minutes impaled on the fence before firemen rescued him.

The Selangor Fire and Rescue Department said firemen had to saw off the spike from the fence before they sent the boy to hospital – with the spike still attached to his buttocks.

The metal spike had reportedly pierced up to 15cm deep.

The boy's mother was reportedly not at home when the incident happened, and it was a neighbour who had spotted him stuck atop the fence.