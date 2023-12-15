M'sia great-grandma, 112, jests she's ready to marry for eighth time

Hollywood sex siren Elizabeth Taylor, famous for her role in movies such as Cleopatra and Cat On A Hot Tin Roof, was also known for her seven husbands.

In the village of Kajang Sebidang in Tumpat, Kelantan, 112-year-old Siti Hawa Hussin has jokingly said she is open to an eighth marriage.

The mother of four, grandmother of 19 and great-grandmother of 30 told Kosmo!: "My husbands are either dead or exes."

Madam Hawa lives with her youngest child, 58-year-old son Ali Seme.

Although her memory, eyesight and hearing are failing and she needs medication to manage her high blood pressure, she can still retell stories from the Japanese Occupation.

When asked about the secret to her longevity, Madam Hawa said she keeps to a simple diet and does not drink water during meals. She can walk slowly and prays five times a day when she can.

“I didn’t even think I would live to this age. My siblings and friends have have all died," she said.