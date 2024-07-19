M'sia MP: No need for S'pore English teachers, we are better

Jimmy Puah, a lawyer and MP for Tebrau, expressed reservations about a proposal to seek assistance from Singaporean volunteers to improve English proficiency amongst Malaysian students.

Singaporeans' command of English has been thrust into the spotlight following a Malaysian parliamentary session where an MP questioned the need to recruit Singaporean volunteers to teach English in Malaysia.

During the session on July 16, Malaysia's Minister of Education, Fadhlina Sidek, addressed the government's plan to get Singaporean volunteers to improve English proficiency among Malaysian students, particularly those from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim proposed the initiative during his meeting with Prime Minister Lawrence Wong last month.

However, Jimmy Puah, a lawyer and MP for Tebrau, expressed his reservations.

"In my personal opinion, I don’t think Singaporeans are very fluent in English," he stated. "In fact, I believe Malaysia has a lot of experts, many more who are fluent in English.”

Mr Puah's comments were met with applause from fellow parliamentary members.

He further suggested the government should prioritise enlisting the help of Malaysians proficient in English, including retired teachers, before seeking assistance from Singapore.

In response, the Education Minister acknowledged Mr Puah's suggestion, confirming the ministry is exploring the possibility of reinstating retired English teachers.

She emphasised that the government welcomes assistance from both Singaporean volunteers and retired Malaysian teachers.

The minister also assured the parliament that potential Singaporean volunteers would undergo a rigorous vetting process to ensure they meet the required standards.