 M'sia police arrest foreigner after Johor road rage incident, Latest World News - The New Paper
World

M'sia police arrest foreigner after Johor road rage incident

M'sia police arrest foreigner after Johor road rage incident
The Johor police earlier said the authorities were searching for the owner of a Singapore-registered car who allegedly broke the window of another car on the NSE.PHOTOS: ARIF DANIAL/FACEBOOK
Feb 12, 2024 09:23 pm

JOHOR BARU – Malaysian police have arrested a man to help with investigations into an alleged road rage incident that took place along the North-South Expressway.

The man is a foreigner in his 40s.

Johor police chief Commissioner M. Kumar said the arrest was made by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) at 3.30am on Feb 12 in Genting Highlands, Pahang.

“The team also seized a car,” he said in a statement.

The suspect is currently under remand for three days until Feb 14, he added.

Commissioner Kumar said the case is being investigated under Section 427 of the Penal Code for committing mischief.

The Johor police said the e-mails were believed to have been sent by the same person.
World

Fake bomb threats sent to Johor government agencies

Related Stories

Up to 90% of honey sold in Malaysia is artificial

Woman finds hidden camera in Penang bathroom

16 syariah laws in Kelantan declared 'void and invalid'

If found guilty, the suspect could be jailed between one and five years, fined, or both.

“We urge the public not to speculate, which could disrupt the investigation.

“All road users are also advised to be patient and considerate to ensure safety, especially during the holiday season,” he added.

The Johor police earlier said the authorities were searching for the owner of a Singapore-registered car who allegedly broke the window of another car on the NSE.

Commissioner Kumar said a report was lodged at 2.36pm on Feb 10 and a 54-second video of the altercation had since gone viral on social media.

“Early investigation found that the incident was caused by the victim’s action of blocking the suspect’s vehicle (on) the emergency lane along the highway.

“This caused the suspect, who we believe to be a foreigner, to be dissatisfied, so he got out and broke the rear window of the victim’s car,” he said. – THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

malaysiaROAD SAFETYcrimeJohorJohor Bahru