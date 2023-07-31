M’sian coffee shop owner buys wife a Ferrari for bearing 'so many children'

As a gesture of gratitude to his wife for bearing “so many children”, a coffee shop owner in Malaysia presented her with a white Ferrari 488 GTB.

And he made sure to do it in public – in the middle of a street – via a grand unveiling.

A video of the “unveiling”, which took place near Sunway University in Petaling Jaya on Wednesday (July 26), was posted on Xiaohongshu.

In the video, a man guides his wife over to a car draped in red cloth. Together, they unveil the car – a white Ferrari 488 GTB that costs over RM1.2 million (S$350,000).

Several onlookers gather around to take videos and images of the scene. Someone can also be heard congratulating the woman.

According to a comment on the video, the man had apparently said to his wife: “Thank you for bearing so many kids for me, it must have been difficult.”

What a hubby.