M'sian influencer accuses stewardess of stealing her husband

Malaysian influencer Elcah posted a series of Instagram stories about a flight attendant's alleged inappropriate involvement with her husband, Hafizuddin.

A Malaysian social media influencer has ignited an online firestorm with accusations of harassment and financial extortion against a flight attendant.

Elcah, whose real name is Aien Hasha, posted a series of Instagram stories on July 21, alleging the flight attendant's inappropriate involvement with Elcah's husband, Hafizuddin, also known as Afi Hamri.

Elcah said significant emotional strain has been placed on their relationship due to the flight attendant's alleged meddling.

The influencer further accused the airline staff member of demanding RM20,000 (S$5,760) from Hafizuddin.

In one of her posts, she wrote: "I have to ask Air Asia, are you not paying her staff properly? Because it seems like your staff are getting involved with people's husbands.

"Not only have you taken my husband, you want to take his money too?"

She said with some sarcasm that she hopes the stewardess gets a promotion so that she can be more "professional".

"You've made it public that you're involved with my husband, and now everyone knows," she added. "You can thank me later."

This public drama comes amid Elcah's third marriage, following two previous divorces in 2015 and a notoriously brief eight-day second marriage in 2023.

Elcah expressed concern for the impact this incident might have on her young daughter, questioning the flight attendant's compassion.

"Look at this child's face," Elcah implored. "Does it evoke no sympathy? How long must this child endure such hardship? Where is your humanity? I am a woman too."

Hafizuddin's Instagram account has been switched to private, possibly to avoid further public scrutiny.

The drama has captivated netizens, with many eager to see how the accusations unfold.