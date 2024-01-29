M'sian petrol kiosk owner claims trial over letting S’pore bus pump 500 litres diesel

Soraya Md Tamyes allegedly sold 250 litres of diesel to a Singapore-registered bus at a petrol station in Jalan Kempas Baru, Tebrau.

JOHOR BAHRU – A Malaysian petrol station owner pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court here to two charges of allowing a foreign-registered vehicle to fill up 250 litres of diesel on two occasions each in 2023, a quantity higher than what is allowed under the law.

Soraya Md Tamyes, 38, claimed trial after the charges were read out in front of Judge Che Wan Zaidi Che Wan Ibrahim on Jan 29.

On the first charge, Soraya violated the regulation on the prohibition and control of the sale of petrol and diesel by a retail licence holder of a gas station operator dated June 17, 2022.

The regulation allows the sale of diesel of not more than 20 litres to foreign vehicles, including motorcycles, in a single receipt within a day.

Soraya allegedly sold 250 litres of diesel to a Singapore-registered bus on May 19, 2023, at 11.04am at a petrol station in Jalan Kempas Baru, Tebrau.

The act is a violation under Regulation 12A of the Supply Control Regulations 1974, which is punishable under Section 22(1) of the Supply Control Act 1961.

It carries a maximum fine of RM1 million (S$284,000), a maximum jail sentence of three years, or both, upon conviction.

On the second charge, Soraya had allegedly sold another 250 litres to the same bus at the same location at 10.34am on May 30, 2023.

The case was prosecuted by Johor Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry deputy public prosecutor Muhamad Sabiq Muhamad Subri, while Soraya was not represented.

The court has set Feb 28 for the next mention. – THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK