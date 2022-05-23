M'sian TikToker says he didn't mean to insinuate that dusty car belonged to MH370 passenger

A Malaysian man's TikTok video of a dust-covered car parked at a carpark in Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) went viral after netizens assumed the vehicle belonged to a passenger who was on board the ill-fated Malaysia Airlines flight 370 (MH370).

The TikToker, who goes by the handle @yourjiranstory, uploaded a video of a Honda covered in a thick layer of dust, with the opening caption-header, “sejarah hitam”, meaning “dark history”.

In the last two seconds of the video, the camera zooms in to 'MH370', inscribed in the dust on the car's bonnet.

The video has garnered over 2.6 million views.

MH370 was a scheduled international passenger flight that disappeared on March 8, 2014, while flying from KLIA to its intended destination, Beijing Capital International Airport. To date, the aircraft and its 227 passengers and 12 crew members have not been found.

Although a large number of commenters believed that the car belonged to someone on board the infamous flight, one, however, pointed out: "Maybe it's not... Because (the car is) registered to the company Carsome Sdn Bhd…”

Carsome is an online car commerce platform that sells used cars.

In a follow-up video, @yourjiranstory clarified: “First of all, I want to apologise for the viral video. I had no intentions to fabricate anything. I also had no intention of saying that the car belonged to a victim (of MH370 or MH17).

“I just recorded the video because the car looked seasoned with accumulated dust. At the end of the video, you guys saw MH370 written clearly on the car... so many people misunderstood and assumed it was a victim's car.

“In fact, I don't know who the car belongs to. So that's my fault, I deeply apologise.”