M'sian volleyball coach who slapped teens had apologised after incident

MELAKA - Two teenagers and their parents have accepted an apology by a Melaka volleyball coach over a slapping incident at a tournament that was held last month in Kota Tinggi, Johor, says VP Shanmugam.

The Melaka Youth, Sports and Non-Governmental Organisations Committee chairman said the primary school teacher had issued the apology to the two teenagers immediately after the tournament in Kota Tinggi, Johor, that ended on Dec 16.

"He has been coaching the children since they were at the primary level," he said when contacted Monday.

Shanmugam said the parents and the two teenagers had accepted the apology that was issued immediately after the tournament.

"The parents also did not have any intention of pursuing any further action against the coach after he cleared the air over what really transpired during the incident," he said.

Shanmugam said the issue only emerged after a clip of the incident went viral on social media.

He said the teenagers also had a lot of respect for the coach, who is very dedicated and has been training the Under-14 team since they were young girls.

"He may have slapped the teenagers due to disappointment with the drop in their performance although this is unacceptable," he said.

Shanmugam said a report on the incident was submitted to the National Sports Council earlier and another submitted to the Youth and Sports Ministry on Monday.

He said the Melaka Sports Council would make a decision this Wednesday on the coach's fate although the Malaysia Volleyball Association (MAVA) has made its decision to suspend the coach from being involved in all national volleyball activities until investigations are completed.

Shanmugam said the coach was appointed to lead the team during the Under-14 Junior Volleyball Championship by the Melaka Volleyball Association.

He said representatives from the National Sports Council, Youth and Sports Ministry and the organiser of the tournament as well as the two teenagers and coach will be called up for a meeting on Wednesday to find an amicable solution.

"We will evaluate whether further action will be taken or find ways to resolve the issue amicably," he added.

On Monday , the Youth and Sports Ministry announced that an independent investigation into the case with the Education Ministry would be conducted. - THE STAR