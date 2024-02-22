M'sian woman carrying bag for friend at airport lands in China lockup

Malaysian make-up artist Lisa Lim, 45, was just trying to be helpful but her good deed landed her in a lockup in China.

Ms Lim was at the airport on Jan 7 to fly home to Malaysia after holidaying in Kunming, China.

Her acquaintance, surnamed Ng, asked her if she could help carry one of her bags as she had too many things to carry onto the plane.

"Without thinking, I helped carry the bag before being stopped by airport authorities at the immigration checkpoint," Ms Lim said during a press conference at Wisman MCA in Kuala Lumpur on Feb 20.

"The inspection revealed a large quantity of compressed Chinese medicine in pill form."

According to New Straits Times, the China authorities detained Ms Lim even though the anti-narcotics dogs did not raise any alarm.

Ms Ng took her flight back to Malaysia.

Ms Lim was told that she would be detained for about three days, but three days became 30. She was not given any opportunity to contact anyone while in detention.

She was finally released on Feb 7 after the authorities were satisfied that she was not carrying any illegal drugs at the airport.

When she returned to Malaysia the following day, Ms Lim confronted Ms Ng but the latter acted indifferent and even denied to have put any form of medication in the bag. Other "friends" told Ms Lim to let bygones be bygones.