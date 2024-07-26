Fan shouts 'what's the big deal' at Cecilia Yip over failed selfie attempt

The fan admitted to feeling stressed and reacting impulsively.

Hong Kong star Cecilia Yip has a devoted following in China.

The 61-year-old is an icon thanks to her roles in the 1992 fantasy romance drama New Legend Of Madame White Snake and its 2019 remake, The Legend Of The White Snake.

However, she recently endured an unpleasant encounter with a Chinese fan at an airport which was captured on video.

Yip, known for her warm interactions with fans, was signing autographs and greeting the crowd when a man in a red floral shirt barged towards her for a selfie.

Her assistant stepped in to protect the actress, gently pushing the man back. "You can't come over," she said.

The fan then reacted angrily, accusing the assistant of being unreasonable for preventing him from taking a photo. He continued to rant, leaving Yip visibly startled.

She quickly regained her composure and waved goodbye to other fans.

Later, Yip responded calmly on social media: "Everyone expresses affection differently, and I appreciate their passion.However, airports aren't ideal for such interactions."

She added the incident will not affect her mood and that she remains grateful to White Snake fans.

She also reminded them to be 'calm and understanding'.

"What you see online is just a short clip," she said. "I hope everyone can be kinder and more considerate."

The fan subsequently apologised for "scaring" Cecilia at the airport, explaining that he had been a long-time fan overwhelmed by the opportunity for a close encounter.

He admitted to feeling stressed and reacting impulsively.

His apology was met with criticism, with many arguing that stress is not an excuse for such behaviour.