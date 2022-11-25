Multi-colour Twitter tick subscription from next week

The social media platform will use different colour ticks for organisations and individuals.

SAN FRANCISCO - Twitter will tentatively launch its checked subscription feature next Friday, Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said in a tweet.

The social media platform will use different colour ticks for organisations and individuals, Mr Musk said.

“Gold check for companies, grey check for governments, blue for individuals (celebrities or not). Painful, but necessary,” Mr Musk said in a tweet.

All verified accounts will be manually authenticated before the tick is activated, he said.

The company had paused its recently announced US$8 (S$11) blue tick subscription service as fake accounts mushroomed, and had said that the sought-after blue tick subscription service would be relaunched on Nov 29.

The coveted blue tick mark was previously reserved for verified accounts of organisations, public figures, journalists and so on. It indicated that the account was actually owned by the person or organisation it claimed to represent. - REUTERS