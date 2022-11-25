 Multi-colour Twitter tick subscription from next week, Latest World News - The New Paper
World

Multi-colour Twitter tick subscription from next week

Multi-colour Twitter tick subscription from next week
The social media platform will use different colour ticks for organisations and individuals.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Nov 25, 2022 05:34 pm

SAN FRANCISCO - Twitter will tentatively launch its checked subscription feature next Friday, Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said in a tweet.

The social media platform will use different colour ticks for organisations and individuals, Mr Musk said.

“Gold check for companies, grey check for governments, blue for individuals (celebrities or not). Painful, but necessary,” Mr Musk said in a tweet.

All verified accounts will be manually authenticated before the tick is activated, he said.

The company had paused its recently announced US$8 (S$11) blue tick subscription service as fake accounts mushroomed, and had said that the sought-after blue tick subscription service would be relaunched on Nov 29.

The coveted blue tick mark was previously reserved for verified accounts of organisations, public figures, journalists and so on. It indicated that the account was actually owned by the person or organisation it claimed to represent. - REUTERS

Barbie Hsu (left) had remarried DJ Koo a few months later after her divorce.
Music

DJ Koo denies meeting Barbie Hsu while she was still married

Related Stories

Twitter wins S’pore court fight to stop start-up from registering similar bird logo

TikTok on 'high alert' in M'sia as tensions rise over election wrangle

Maggie Cheung’s new Douyin account gets 55 million views within a day

More On This Topic
Elon Musk announces ‘amnesty’ for banned Twitter accounts after poll
Twitter loses entire Brussels office in regulatory exodus

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

social mediaElon Musk